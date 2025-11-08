Odisha govt orders action against 7 police officers, blacklists ICCC vendor over Puri stampede lapses

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (IANS) The Odisha government has ordered disciplinary action against seven police officers and decided to blacklist a private technology firm after an enquiry into the June 29 stampede near the Gundicha Temple in Puri during the Rath Yatra, which claimed three lives and left several injured.

In an official communication, the Home (Special Section) Department said the government has accepted the findings of the probe led by the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (Planning & Coordination), which cited serious lapses in police supervision, poor coordination with the temple administration and failure of the AI-based Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The officers found negligent police officers which include Ajay Kumar Padhi, Commandant, OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput; Vishnu Prasad Pati, DCP (HQ), Bhubaneswar–Cuttack; Tapas Ranjan Das, Commandant, SSMSV, Puri; K.K. Nayak, Deputy Commandant, SSMSV, Puri; Prasanta Kumar Sahoo, DSP City, Puri; Susanta Kumar Sahoo, IIC, Kumbharapada Police Station; and Sarada Prasad Dash, Commandant, OSAP 8th Battalion, Chatrapur.

The enquiry found that the two senior-most officers incharge of crowd management -- Padhi and Pati -- were absent from the ground during the crucial period and failed to supervise the massive gathering. Both are already under suspension. The DGP has been asked to initiate proceedings against them under Rule 15 of the Odisha Civil Services (CCA) Rules, 1962.

The report also flagged lack of coordination with Sevayats and the temple administration, inadequate communication of delays in rituals, and failure to control the swelling crowd. Allowing a vehicle carrying chariot ropes to pass through the densely packed area reportedly triggered the stampede.

Serious deficiencies were also exposed in ICCC operations. Of the 275 CCTV cameras installed, only 123-232 feeds were functional, many were misaligned, and AI-based crowd density and facial recognition systems did not perform as required. Drones, though available, were not effectively used for real-time monitoring.

The government has decided to blacklist M/s Invent Grid India Pvt Ltd, the ICCC vendor, for failing to deliver the mandated services. Disciplinary action has also been recommended against Commandant Sarada Prasad Dash, who oversaw the ICCC, for failing to alert authorities despite visible crowd congestion on live feeds.

The DGP has been directed to submit an action-taken report to the Home Department. Shortly after the incident, the Puri SP had been transferred as an immediate administrative measure.

