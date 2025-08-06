Odisha govt mandates all government offices to be painted saffron

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (IANS) In a bid to bring visual uniformity and a distinct identity to public infrastructure, the Odisha government, on Wednesday, issued a notification mandating a uniform saffron-themed colour code for all government buildings across the state.

As per the notification issued by the Works Department on July 30, 2025, the new colour scheme will be implemented henceforth for all new government buildings, and will also be applicable during periodical repair and renovation of existing buildings.

The new standard adopts saffron-inspired RGB shades, giving a warm and traditional look to public structures. A visual reference of the approved colour palette has been shared as Annexure-1 with the notification.

This move, which comes into immediate effect, is applicable to all departments of the state government as well as state public sector undertakings.

Officials say the saffron palette will offer a distinct and dignified appearance to government buildings, aligning with Odisha's cultural warmth and architectural aesthetics.

The order was issued by the direction of the Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati, marking a new chapter in the state's approach to infrastructure branding and upkeep.

After assuming charge in the state, the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government has ordered the transformation of the visual landscape of various government office buildings and quarters, public transport (the state-owned LAccMI buses), school buildings, adopting saffron as the dominant colour.

In an effort to wipe out the legacy of the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regime, the BJP government swapped the green colour -- associated with the opposition party's symbol -- for saffron, marking a clear break from former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's 24-year leadership.

As per reports, the state government has also issued orders recently directing that primary school students will carry saffron ID cards from the academic year 2025–26.

Meanwhile, opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress have lashed out at the BJP-led state government in the past over its decision regarding the adoption of saffron in various sectors.

