Odisha govt inks MoU to upgrade 22 ITIs into centres of excellence

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (IANS) The Odisha Government on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding with Tata Technologies to upgrade the 22 government ITIs across the state into Centres of Excellence (CoEs).

Read More

According to an official statement, the total project cost of Rs 779.00 crore will be spent on the upgradation of the ITIs. The Government of Odisha will bear 14 per cent of the project cost, while Tata Technologies will contribute approximately 86 per cent, as stated in the Memorandum of Agreement.

“The upgraded ITIs will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and industry-grade equipment, bringing training infrastructure at par with modern industrial standards. The Centres of Excellence will focus on high-growth and emerging sectors such as automobile, including electric vehicles, design and verification tools, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and advanced manufacturing, advanced CNC and VMC machining, advanced plumbing technology, and process control and automation technology,” informed the state government.

The private firm will also extend comprehensive handholding support for five years, including deployment of trainers, maintenance of equipment, and facilitation of placements to ensure strong industry linkage and sustainable outcomes.

On this occasion, three other MoUs were also exchanged. A collaboration with UNICEF will leverage the YouthHub platform to facilitate placement of over 2,000 girls through digital skilling and an outcome-based funding model.

A partnership between the World Skill Centre and Kawasaki Robotics India Pvt Ltd aims to strengthen capacity in robotics, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies, preparing youth for advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

Another MoU between the World Skill Centre and Atreya Global Pvt Limited will create structured overseas employment pathways in Germany and other European countries by integrating skilling, language training, placement facilitation, and post-placement support.

Addressing the gathering, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain underscored that making Odisha’s youth industry-ready remains a central priority of the Government. He observed that while infrastructure builds industries, it is skills that build the human capital necessary to sustain and grow them.

“Skill Development is not a peripheral welfare measure; it is a core economic strategy that will drive inclusive growth and global competitiveness,” he said, adding that empowering youth with relevant and future-ready skills is essential to achieving the State’s long-term development goals.

--IANS

gyan/uk