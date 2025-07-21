Odisha govt imposes complete ban on sale of petrol in plastic bottles

Bhubaneswar, July 21 (IANS) In the wake of two disturbing burning incidents in the last few days, the Odisha government on Monday imposed a blanket ban on the sale of petrol in plastic bottles across the state.

The government held discussions with officials of various departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), oil companies and petroleum dealers’ associations to discourage the sale of petrol in plastic bottles from any petrol pump.

Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Monday held a detailed discussion with the representatives of various petroleum associations and officials of different departments in his office room at Lok Seva Bhawan in this regard.

Keeping in view the safety of livelihood, the minister has directed the dealers’ associations to strictly follow the rules laid down by the public sector oil companies regarding the sale of petrol.

Additionally, Patra has informed during the meeting that the Collectors at the district level have been instructed to carry out personal supervision to check where these rules are properly followed.

Nevertheless, the rules concerning the retail sale of petrol to various designated institutions, farmers and for the use at government offices will remain unchanged.

The state food supply Minister further stated that stern action will be initiated against those illegally selling petrol on the roadside and in small shops throughout the state.

He also clarified that similar action will be taken against petrol pumps and persons helping in the illegal sale of petrol on the roadside and in small shops. The dealers’ association and others assured that they will provide all help to the government in the interests of the people.

Notably, the tragic death of an FM College student by self-immolation in Balasore, along with the horrific incident in which unidentified assailants set a 15-year-old girl on fire in Puri district’s Balanga area, deeply shocked the people of Odisha and sparked widespread calls to restrict the sale of petroleum products.

