Odisha govt effects major reshuffle of senior police officers

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (IANS) The Odisha government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS level, appointing senior 1995-batch IPS officer Santosh Bala as the director of the State Forensic Science laboratory (SFSL).

Senior IPS officer Bala is currently posted as the director of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), holding the additional charge of Director, SFSL.

Similarly, 2007-batch IPS officer Awinash Kumar, who is currently working as Inspector General of Police, State Armed Police (SAP), has been appointed as the new Director, SCRB.

Sanjay Kumar Kaushal, IGP, Vigilance has been transferred and posted as the IGP, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch.

The 2002-batch officer Gajbhiye Satish Kumar Iswardas, currently attached to the State Police Headquarters (SPHQs), takes charge as IG, Special Armed Police.

The 2008-batch IPS officer Satyajit Naik, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Eastern Range, has been appointed as DIG, Central Range.

Meanwhile, 2011-batch IPS officer Pinak Mishra, who was appointed as Puri’s Superintendent of Police following the stampede incident in the holy coastal town during the Rath Yatra, has now been posted as the DIG, Eastern Range.Prateek Singh (IPS, 2014), the current SP of Cuttack(Rural), will replace him as the new SP, Puri.

In another significant reshuffle, the Odisha Home Department on Thursday issued a notification announcing the transfer and posting of 12 senior officers from the Odisha Police Service (OPS).

Bimalendu Satapathy, OPS (SAG), currently deployed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, State Police Headquarters, Cuttack.

Senior cop Kishore Chandra Mund, OPS (S), currently serving as Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, is promoted and posted as DCP, Police Commissionerate.

Similarly, Anup Kumar Kanungo, OPS (S), also the In-situ Addl. DCP, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police Commissionerate, has been elevated as DCP, Police Commissionerate. Srikanta Kumar Behera, Additional SP at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack, has been appointed as SP, EOW.

