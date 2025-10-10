Odisha govt effects major bureaucratic reshuffle across key departments

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) The Odisha government on Friday effected a major reshuffle in the cadre of IAS officers, bringing about significant administrative changes across various departments and key positions in the state administration.

The Odisha General Administration and Public Grievance Department released a notification detailing the new appointments and additional charges.

According to a notification issued by the GA and PG department, the 2002-batch IAS officer Girish S.N who currently holds the post of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti.

He will replace senior IAS officer Shalini Pandit, who has been relieved from the state government with effect from October 13 to join as Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, for a tenure of five years.

Pandit, who is also serving as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department, will be replaced by 2009-batch IAS officer Dr. Noonsavath Thirumala Naik.

He will assume charge after Shalini Pandit’s relieving on October 13.

Dr. Naik currently serves as Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, with the additional charge of Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

The 2010-batch IAS officer Mansi Nimbhal, Director, Tourism, and Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), as well as Director, Scheduled Tribes, has been appointed as Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation.

She will also continue to hold additional charge as Additional Secretary, Water Resources Department, and assume office after 2014-batch Swadha Dev Singh.

Singh has been relieved from the state government to join the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, government of India.

Similarly, the state government on Friday also announced about relieving 2011-batch IAS officer Samarth Verma, the Director, Minor Minerals with additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation with effect from October 13, enabling him to join as Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Delhi.

Senior Odisha Administrative Service officer Kanhu Charan Dhir, Private Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister, Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism will now replace Verma as the new Director, Minor Minerals.

