Odisha govt discusses with experts over 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' document

Bhubaneswar, May 10 (IANS) The Odisha government has held consultations with the experts from various sectors during a state-level workshop held here to give final touches to the ambitious 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' document, a roadmap to achieve the goal of a developed Odisha by 2036.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, several key Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary, senior bureaucrats, industry leaders, and prominent personalities from different sectors participated in the event on Friday.

The primary objective of the workshop was to deliberate on Odisha's roadmap to become one of the top five developed states in India by 2036, marking the state's centenary year.

Speaking to media persons, CM Majhi has said that the state government will prepare a roadmap for a developed Odisha by drafting an effective vision document taking the suggestions shared by the Ministers, senior political leaders, former bureaucrats and other domain experts during the workshop.

"We are focusing on 36 key projects in different sectors to drive Odisha's transformation by 2036. Our goal is to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Odisha must be at the peak of collective and inclusive development," said the Chief Minister during his address.

Additionally, the state government has so far received more than 3.2 lakh suggestions from the public to shape the vision documents.

The CM told that Odisha, as the first state in the country, is preparing the ambitious vision document 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' by analysing data and suggestions shared by the public with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Highlighting the state's economic ambitions, the Chief Minister said, "Odisha has immense potential and we are moving steadily towards achieving a $500 billion economy. The development of all sectors is our core agenda."

CM Majhi added that Odisha will also play a key role in achieving the goal of making a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that three regional consultation workshops will be held soon at Sambalpur, Balasore and Jeypore to hold consultations with experts on the vision document.

The Odisha government had earlier on April 23 announced that the vision document for 2036 and 2047 will be finalised within the next 15 days.

