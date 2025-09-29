Odisha govt approves proposals to boost education and religious tourism

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet in a significant decision, on Monday, approved the proposal for the development of model schools (Adarsha Vidyalayas) at the gram panchayat level across the state under the Godabarisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (GAV) Scheme, the flagship programme of the state government.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state Cabinet gave its approval to four proposals, including the approval to a proposal of the School and Mass Education Department regarding the establishment of model schools at the panchayat levels throughout the state.

The state government aims to build the model schools laying focus on inclusive and quality education in line with the National Education Policy and the spirit of Right to Education Act, 2009.

"By establishing a strong foundation, adopting innovative educational practices, and ensuring active community involvement, the scheme aims to ensure equal access to education and holistic development of the student community. This initiative is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and NIPUN Odisha, and places a special focus on enhancing Foundational Literacy and Numeracy skills to empower children socially and educationally," an official statement said.

The state government has planned to construct 2,200 model schools over a period of three years between financial years 2025-26 to 2027-28 with an estimated total financial outlay of Rs 12,000 crore.

While the estimated cost per school is nearly Rs 5 crore, the actual expenditure for each school will be determined based on a detailed project report.

In another significant decision, the Odisha Cabinet approved a project for the holistic development of the Maa Tarini Temple complex and its periphery at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district, one of the state's most prominent religious sites.

The Odisha government has laid special emphasis on the holistic development of the Maa Tarini Temple complex located at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district.

Speaking to media persons, CM Majhi said that the state government will spend a total of Rs 226 crore, including a project cost of Rs 146 crore and Rs 80 crore for land acquisition.

The State Cabinet has approved the lowest tender (excluding GST) worth Rs 146 crore in favour of M/s Dilip Construction Private Limited to carry out the development works.

The project will cover an area of 59.206 acres and is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

The peripheral development at Maa Tarini Temple complex in Ghatagaon will include a 216-bed Yatri Niwas, pilgrimage and interpretation centres, food plaza, watchtower, market complex, a dedicated space for Prasad preparation and serving with seating capacity of 500 devotees, and a cloakroom.

--IANS

gyan/khz