Odisha Governor highlights fisheries, animal husbandry as profitable avenues for youth

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday called upon the youth of the State to explore fisheries and animal husbandry as modern, technology-driven and profitable sectors, urging them to view these fields as platforms for innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the State-level Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Fair, Matsya-Pranee Samavesh Odisha-2026, held at Janata Maidan here.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said fisheries and animal husbandry were no longer confined to traditional practices but had evolved into dynamic sectors offering vast opportunities in hatcheries, dairy units, poultry farms, feed production, processing units, pet care services and fisheries logistics. With skill development and innovation, he said, young people could build successful enterprises and make a meaningful impact.

Dr. Kambhampati highlighted that fisheries and allied activities have, for centuries, ensured food security, supported rural livelihoods and strengthened the economy. Their growth, he noted, is vital for the overall development of Odisha and aligns with the vision of Viksit Odisha, contributing to the larger national goal of Viksit Bharat.

The Governor commended the State and Central governments for farmer-centric and fisher-friendly initiatives such as Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana, Mukhyamantri Matsyajibi Kalyan Yojana, Prani Sampad Samrudhi Yojana, and national schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which have improved incomes and promoted scientific practices.

He said Odisha has immense potential in fisheries and animal husbandry due to its long coastline, abundant water resources and hardworking farmers. He added that the development of processing units, cold storage facilities and improved marketing infrastructure can generate employment and help Odisha emerge as a major hub for animal and fish products.

Reaffirming a collective resolve, the Governor expressed confidence that coordinated efforts would help build a resilient, prosperous and inclusive Odisha.

