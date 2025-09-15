Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urges shift to Electric Vehicles

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday appealed to the citizens to adopt electric vehicles (EVs), especially in the state’s rapidly growing cities, emphasizing their role in reducing pollution and dependence on fossil fuels.

Addressing the 42nd Foundation Day of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in Bhubaneswar, Kambhampati highlighted the need for collective action to safeguard the environment and ensure a healthier future for citizens.

He noted that the Raj Bhavan’s official fleet has already been converted to EVs, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and setting an example for others to follow.

The Governor also encouraged citizens to install rooftop solar systems, pointing out that such measures not only lower electricity bills but also promote clean energy and allow residents to benefit from government subsidies under related schemes.

Reflecting on OSPCB’s four-decade-long journey, Dr. Kambhampati praised the Board for acting as a regulator, guide, and partner in balancing rapid industrialization with ecological responsibility.

“This day is not merely a milestone but a celebration of the Board’s holistic and progressive approach to safeguarding Odisha’s environment,” he said.

He urged citizens and students to actively participate in the state government’s massive plantation drive, set to launch on September 17, under which 75 lakh saplings will be planted across Odisha.

According to the Governor, this initiative will expand green cover, improve air quality, and help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Dr. Kambhampati also commended the OSPCB’s initiatives, including air quality improvement, river restoration, and real-time monitoring of industries and water bodies.

He lauded the state government’s push for e-buses, EV subsidies, interest-free loans, and wider adoption of rooftop solar under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Calling pollution a serious threat to health, livelihoods, and future generations, he urged people to reduce plastic use, manage e-waste, conserve water, plant trees, and embrace renewable energy.

He further encouraged the Board to envision the next decade with bold goals, including the promotion of green technologies, zero-waste industries, youth engagement, and digital tools for environmental monitoring.

