Odisha: Four labourers die of suffocation in septic tank, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

Bhubaneswar, June 3 (IANS) In a tragic incident, four labourers died due to suffocation during the construction work of a septic tank at Padalguda village in Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha on Tuesday morning.

The incident shocked the district with a pall of gloom descending in the area due to the tragic death of the four labourers. The deceased, identified as N Santu (33), Amir Khara (31), Lalu Rana (32), Trilochana Bhatra (30), belong to the same block of Nabarangpur district.

Local sources claimed that the deceased labourers had gone to the residence of one Mohan Nag in Padalguda village for the removal of centring and water accumulated inside an under-construction septic tank on Tuesday morning. During the work, the deceased Bhatra and Rana first went inside the septic tank but did not return despite the lapse of several minutes.

Meanwhile, the other two labourers, Santu and Khara, who went inside the septic tank to save the duo, were also trapped inside. Upon getting informed, the local police and fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the seriously injured labourers. They were later rushed to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

Police sources said that the actual reason behind the deaths of labourers can only be ascertained after the receipt of the autopsy report.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the tragic death of four labourers and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members. As per the X handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi also announced that an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased out of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

--IANS

gyan/uk