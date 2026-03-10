Odisha: Former MP Rabindra Jena quits BJD, likely to join BJP​

Bhubaneswar, March 10 (IANS) In a major jolt to the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), senior party leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rabindra Kumar Jena on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the BJD.​

In a letter addressed to the BJD president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, Jena tendered his resignation from the party, citing personal reasons.​

“For many years, I have remained a disciplined member of the party, strengthened its organisation while serving the people of Balasore. However, due to certain personal reasons and circumstances, I have taken the difficult decision to part ways with the party,” stated Jena.​

The veteran leader further underscored that his long association with the party would always remain a memorable journey. He expressed his deep gratitude to the party’s state leadership, colleagues, and the BJD workers of Balasore district for their cooperation, respect, and opportunities during this period.​

“I sincerely express my deep gratitude to the state leadership, my colleagues, and all the party workers of Balasore district for the cooperation, respect, and opportunities I have received during this period. Finally, I humbly request you to kindly accept my resignation and relieve me immediately from all responsibilities of the party,” added Jena in the letter to Patnaik.​

Notably, Jena, a noted businessman, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Balasore constituency in 2014 but lost to senior BJP leader Pratap Chandra Sarangi by a small margin in the 2019 elections.​

Speculation is rife that Jena may soon formally join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a special event.​

Following his resignation on Tuesday, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that Jena decided to quit the regional party out of fear of possible CBI action against him in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore chit fund scam. He further accused the ruling BJP of constantly threatening Jena with CBI action in the chit fund scam.​

Meanwhile, Jena’s resignation ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections holds significant political importance, as the former MP’s wife, Subasini Jena, is currently a BJD MLA representing the Basta Assembly constituency. Political experts expressed that her vote may play a major role in the voting for the fourth candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.​

