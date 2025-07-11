Odisha drivers' strike: Politics has emerged in protest, says Transport Minister

Bhubaneswar, July 11 (IANS) State Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena on Friday alleged that the cease-work strike by the Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha (drivers' association) has become embroiled in party politics, following the association president's appeal to the protestors not to halt vehicles heading to Rahul Gandhi's 'Save the Constitution' rally in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Writing on his X handle on Friday, Jena said, "There is no need for further protests, as the government, in the interest of drivers, has already listened to and discussed implementing all the demands of the protesting drivers' association."

"Politics emerged in the protest with the strike being postponed by a day in support of the Congress rally scheduled for July 11," he further added.

He appealed to the leaders of the association not to mislead innocent, honest drivers in the name of the movement.

"I appeal to my fellow drivers to withdraw from the protest," urged Jena.

Odisha Congress Shares Video Message from Driver Union Leader Supporting Rahul Gandhi's event.

Earlier, the Congress party on Thursday shared a video message from the association's president, Prashant Menduli, appealing to fellow drivers not to obstruct vehicles carrying Congress supporters to Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled public meeting.

In the video, Menduli clarified that although the driver community continues its statewide protest, the association has received a request from a Congress MLA seeking support for the smooth transportation of people attending Rahul Gandhi's programme.

“We are continuing our protest, but I urge my driver brothers not to stop any buses or vehicles carrying Congress supporters to Rahul Gandhi’s meeting,” Menduli said.

“There’s no need to panic. I appeal to all drivers to allow these vehicles to pass without any disruption, as Congress has sought our support for this event,” he added.

The cease-work strike by drivers across the state entered its fourth day on Friday.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Bhakta Charan Das had earlier strongly criticised the Odisha state government, accusing it of deliberately escalating the ongoing strike by the Odisha Driver Mahasangha in an attempt to sabotage the upcoming visit of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

--IANS

gyan/dpb