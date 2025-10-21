Odisha DGP reviews security preparedness for Nuapada bypoll, stresses free and fair election

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, on Tuesday, laid emphasis on conducting a peaceful, transparent, free and impartial by-election for the vacant Nuapada Assembly constituency.

During a high-level meeting of senior police officials held in Cuttack, DGP Khurania reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming Nuapada by-election and emphasised the need to ensure its free and fair conduct.

He instructed the officials to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the strict adherence of the model code of conduct (MCC) and make adequate security arrangements for VIPs and VVIPs during the bypoll.

The Odisha DGP also directed that preventive actions under Sections 110 and 107 of the CrPc be intensified, including arresting suspicious persons, curbing illegal cash transactions, seizing illegal arms and liquor, and executing all pending non-bailable warrants to ensure strict law and order.

It was also emphasised during the meeting that the mobile patrolling and flying squad operations should be strengthened, and to set up checkposts at all entry points of the constituency for thorough checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Crucial intelligence inputs related to the by-election were shared in the high-level meeting.

The range Deputy Inspector Generals and district Superintendents of Police were advised to maintain a close vigil over the law and order situation in their respective districts.

To prevent possible Maoist activities during the by-election, ADGP (Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said that combing operations and anti-Maoist drives will be intensified in Maoist-affected areas of the district.

He added that all related operational plans have been finalised.

For the smooth conduct of the election, as many as 14 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, five platoons of Odisha State Armed Police and reserve police force, 35 mobile patrolling parties, 18 flying squads, 18 Static Surveillance Teams, along with district police officers and personnel, will be deployed in Nuapada for the bypoll.

--IANS

gyan/khz