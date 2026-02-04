Odisha Deputy CM launches ‘Caravan Tourism’

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (IANS) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday flagged off three Tourism Caravans at Dhauli near Bhubaneswar, aiming to boost the tourism sector in the state.

According to an official statement, the Caravan tourism, offering both transport and accommodation, offers visitors an exclusive and immersive way to explore destinations, providing greater flexibility, privacy, and freedom of movement. Caravan Tourism involves travelling in a custom-built vehicle equipped with sleeping areas, kitchenettes, washrooms, and air conditioning, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Dy CM Parida said that these caravans will enable tourists to experience Odisha’s serene natural landscapes at their own pace, supported by well-designed amenities that combine convenience with sustainability.

She also added that Caravan tourism is well-established in several European countries, and Odisha’s venture into this segment aims to attract young travellers, adventure seekers, and offbeat explorers who seek experiential and nature-based travel.

Addressing the gathering, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh said that this will help the tourists to explore the new destinations with more comfort and safety. He lauded such initiatives of the state government.

Delivering his welcome address, Director of Tourism Department Deepankar Mohapatra said that caravan tourism will also facilitate tourist dispersal beyond conventional destinations, supporting balanced regional development and reducing pressure on traditional tourism hubs.

Launched by the Odisha Department of Tourism under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mode, operated & managed by Sand and Pebble Tours. The department has identified destinations with significant tourism potential such as Hirakud, Similipal, Daringbadi, Deomali, Talsari, Pentha, Mangalajodi, Jiranga and other pristine locations across the State for caravan-based tourism experiences.

The first trip was moved to Talsari in Balasore, is one of the most tranquil and unspoiled beaches of Odisha. A couple, Annada Prasad Padhy and Archana Padhy, as customers received their first tickets for the journey.

