Odisha Congress moves to disqualify 3 MLAs for cross-voting during RS polls

Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Odisha on Tuesday submitted a petition before the Speaker of the State Assembly, Surama Padhy, seeking to disqualify three of the party’s legislators under the Anti-Defection Law for allegedly cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha polls on Monday for four seats from Odisha.

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In a petition addressed to the Speaker, CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged that Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gomango, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, and Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena had indulged in cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16.

The petition states that the three MLAs defied the official party whip, an act that constitutes defection under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Kadam argued that their conduct undermines party discipline and violates the democratic mandate under which they were elected. The CLP leader has urged the Speaker to initiate proceedings for their disqualification from the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

“In view of the above, I hereby petition before the Hon'ble Speaker, through your good office, to kindly take cognizance of the matter and initiate appropriate proceedings for disqualification of the aforesaid Members from the membership of the Odisha Legislative Assembly under the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law,” urged Kadam.

The CLP leader also shared relevant documents and evidence about the issuance of the party whip and details of voting, along with his petition for the Speaker’s perusal and necessary action.

Kadam emphasized that swift action is necessary to uphold the sanctity of the legislature and ensure adherence to constitutional provisions.

Notably, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier on Tuesday suspended Firdous, Jena, and Gomango from the party for anti-party activities on account of their alleged cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha polling.

The CLP leader, Kadam, also urged the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday to change the seating arrangements for the three MLAs in the house, as they are no longer members of the CLP following their suspension from the party.

--IANS

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