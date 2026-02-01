Odisha Congress chief criticises Union Budget, calls it ‘anti-people’

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (IANS) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday strongly criticised the Union Budget for the 2026–27 financial year, presented in Parliament, describing it as ‘anti-people’ and ‘directionless’.

Speaking to media persons, Das also alleged that the Union Budget tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman primarily benefits a “handful of industrialists” while neglecting the needs of farmers, women, youth, the poor, and the middle class.

The OPCC president claimed that the Union Budget 2026-27 offers benefits and incentives to a few “capitalists” but leaves the larger population “unresolved and disappointed.”

He alleged that critical sectors such as education, healthcare, employment generation, agriculture, and women’s welfare have been ignored in the Budget. The PCC chief further expressed serious concern over the growing national debt, claiming that the country has witnessed unprecedented borrowing in recent years under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

He said that while earlier governments built the nation with limited borrowings, the present regime has taken on massive loans to the tune of around Rs 200 lakh crore, including the estimated borrowing of Rs 17.2 lakh crore in the 2026-27 financial year, claiming that till the end of the UPA rule, the country's total debt was Rs 55 lakh crore. The OPCC president described the massive debt as a “burden on the future generations of India.”

“This level of debt is an attack on the country’s 140 crore citizens and on the future of India,” Das said, adding that public savings have declined while opportunities for production and employment have not increased as promised.

Das claimed that household savings have fallen significantly and accused the government of prioritising corporate development over public welfare. He alleged that during the UPA period, household savings were 7.4 per cent of the GDP, which has now come down to 5.3 per cent.

“The government talks about growth, but the distribution of resources is skewed towards big capitalists. The common people’s development has been sidelined,” he said. Focusing on Odisha, Das alleged that the state has not received adequate attention in the Budget.

He referred to infrastructure announcements such as freight corridors, claiming that such projects primarily facilitate the transportation of coal and industrial goods rather than benefiting consumers and local communities.

Concluding his remarks, Das said, “If this Budget were truly for the people, it would have earned positive marks. But because it is against public interest, I give it a negative rating.”

He urged the government to revisit its priorities and focus on inclusive growth, social welfare, and equitable development, particularly for states like Odisha and vulnerable sections of society.

--IANS

gyan/uk