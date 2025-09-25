Odisha: Cong leader flags CAG report, demands action over ST/SC fund misappropriation

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (IANS) CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking strict action against officials involved in the alleged financial misappropriation in schemes meant for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in Odisha.

In his letter, Kadam cited the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), tabled in Odisha Assembly on Wednesday, which flagged serious irregularities in transactions under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

“With due respect, I am to bring your kind attention regarding the serious irregularities and financial misappropriation report which has been published in the recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the ST/SC Development Schemes under ITDA in Odisha,” wrote Kadam.

The audit has raised concerns that funds earmarked for welfare schemes were diverted and allegedly laundered by Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Junior Engineers (JEs).

He further alleged that the funds intended for the upliftment of vulnerable communities were misused.

“The report highlights gross lapses in financial transactions and these funds have been used in money laundering by AE's and JE's. These funds are meant for the upliftment and welfare of most vulnerable communities. Such unethical and unlawful actions by AE's and JE's not only undermine the purpose of these vital welfare schemes but also erode public trust in the administration,” alleged the senior Congress leader.

He urged the Chief Minister to initiate an independent, time-bound investigation into the alleged misappropriation of public funds and hold accountable all those involved. He also requested the chief minister to ensure the recovery of the misappropriated funds, and put in place stronger monitoring mechanisms to ensure transparency in the implantation of various welfare schemes in future.

Kadam also stressed the need for making the findings and action taken against the erring officials public to restore confidence among ST/SC communities.

“The ST/SC communities of Odisha have long relied on the support of government welfare initiatives to overcome historical disadvantages. Misuse of funds allocated for their development is not just a financial crime-it is a betrayal of their trust and future,” the letter stated.

Kadam called for strict and exemplary action against the officials allegedly involved, asserting that such steps would reinforce the values of justice, accountability, and inclusive development.

Notably, the audit, spanning 2018–19 to 2022–23 across 11 sampled ITDAs, uncovered suspected misappropriation of Rs 148.75 crore from 71 bank accounts operated by Junior and Assistant Engineers.

