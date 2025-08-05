Odisha CM urges forest officials to act with empathy towards Tribals

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday advised the officials of the state forest department to show empathy towards tribals and other local people during the enforcement of various forest protection rules.

While speaking at the conference of Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) here on Tuesday, CM Mohan Charan Majhi said one-fourth of our population belongs to various tribal communities.

They primarily reside in the forest and its surrounding areas. It is the moral responsibility of the government to provide the tribals with a conflict-free habitation and ensure their safety.

CM further added that the DFOs generally meet poor people, tribals, and Dalit persons. He advised the DFOs to show empathy towards the tribal people during the enforcement of different forest protection rules.

The Chief Minister also advised the forest department officials to cultivate paddy inside forest areas to stop elephants from straying into human-inhabited areas in search of food. He expressed the hope that this unique step would check the fatal rise in incidents of human-elephant conflict.

“Plantation of trees is extremely essential for environmental protection. Along with the planting of saplings, we have to lay special focus on their protection, management, and the expansion of green cover. The forest department has been doing commendable work in preventing poaching and forest fires. However, we must strive to achieve 100 per cent success in these areas,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister advised the forest department officials to adopt new technologies and conduct extensive public awareness campaigns wherever necessary to achieve 100 per cent success in checking poaching and forest fires.

He also called for the cooperation of voluntary organisations and citizen safety forums in forest protection efforts.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope for a dedicated contribution from officers of the forest department towards realising the vision of a “Green Odisha” as part of the roadmap for a ‘Samruddha Odisha’ by 2036.

He emphasised the need for skill enhancement through training and research for staff and officers of the Odisha Forest Department.

Highlighting the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, Majhi cautioned all officials to stay away from any corrupt practices.

