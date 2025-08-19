Odisha CM thanks PM Modi as CCEA okays Capital Region Ring Road project

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday conveyed deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its nod for the construction of a six-lane Capital Region Ring Road project, which aims to decongest the traffic in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack twin cities.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Majhi wrote, “I extend my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji and Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkariji for according approval to the construction of the 6-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass – 110.875 km) in Odisha at a total cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore.”

The Chief Minister called the proposed Bhubaneswar Bypass a landmark infrastructure project. “This landmark infrastructure project will significantly strengthen connectivity, decongest major urban centres, enhance logistics efficiency and open new avenues for economic growth and prosperity in Odisha and the eastern region,” Majhi added.

Notably, the CCEA, during its meeting chaired by PM Modi, on Tuesday approved the construction of the six-lane, access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass at 110.875 km length) in Odisha. The project alignment integrates with three major National Highways (NH-55, NH-57 and NH-655) and one State Highway (SH-65), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Odisha. The project will generate approximately 74.43 lakh person-days of direct and 93.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 10 Economic Nodes, 04 Social Nodes and 05 Logistic Nodes, providing enhanced multimodality with 1 Major Railway Station, 1 Airport, 1 proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), and 2 major Ports thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region, said an official statement.

Currently, connectivity between Rameswar to Tangi on the existing National Highway experiences significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, passing through highly urbanised cities Khordha, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as a 6-lane access-controlled Greenfield Highway.

--IANS

gyan/uk