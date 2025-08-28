Odisha CM slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi’s mother

Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday strongly condemned the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the “derogatory and indecent” remarks passed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the stage, allegedly during a political rally in Bihar.

In a post on X, Majhi described the incident as “extremely unfortunate,” stating that it reflected the “deplorable mentality” of Rahul Gandhi and his allied parties. He further stated that only the Congress Party and its leaders harbour such repulsive thinking.

“The use of such offensive language against a woman revered as a goddess, who gave the nation a distinguished son, demonstrates the frustration and inferiority complex of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress and its allies, who remained in power or the corridors of power for the last 60 to 70 years,” Majhi wrote.

He further asserted that the people of India would “never tolerate such behaviour” and would give a “fitting response” to the Congress party and its partners.

Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo also expressed deep anguish over the ‘disgraceful remarks’ against PM Modi and his late mother during an election rally of the Congress leader in Bihar.

“This is not political rhetoric -- it is moral collapse. A party that once claimed to shape India’s destiny now stoops to defiling the memory of a mother who raised a son to serve the nation with unmatched dedication. Such language is not just indecent -- it is inhuman. To insult a departed soul, a mother who symbolises sacrifice and strength, is to spit on the very values that bind our civilisation,” wrote Singh Deo on his X handle.

He termed the remarks as an abuse of freedom of speech, which reveals the desperation of those who cannot accept that India has moved beyond dynastic entitlement.

“Let it be known: the people of India will not forgive this. Mothers are sacred. Our democracy is sacred. And we will not allow either to be desecrated by those blinded by arrogance and bitterness. As a son of Odisha, as a servant of Bharat Mata, I stand in unwavering solidarity with Prime Minister Modi ji and every mother whose dignity deserves protection,” he further added.

Notably, a major political controversy has erupted in Bihar after alleged objectionable remarks were made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi, from the stage during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga on Wednesday.

--IANS

gyan/dan