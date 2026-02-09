Odisha CM reviews public complaints; 94 per cent resolution achieved

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (IANS) People from the remotest corners of Odisha converged at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell here on Monday as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted the 17th public grievance hearing, reaffirming the government’s focus on accessible and people-centric governance.

Five senior Ministers, along with Additional Chief Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officials, joined the Chief Minister in hearing grievances raised by citizens who reached Bhubaneswar from different parts of the state.

As in previous rounds, the Chief Minister first met Persons with Disabilities (PwD) outside the grievance cell and listened to their problems personally. Out of 32 such PwD applicants, medical assistance of Rs 1 lakh was sanctioned for Brajakishore Bandha of Bhadrak district and Rs 1.50 lakh for Kartika of Jajpur district. They both are suffering from serious ailments.

CM Majhi also directed the officials to take immediate steps on pending applications requiring medical support.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to provide travel and medical assistance to one Tilottama Pandey of Patnagarh, who is suffering from kidney and neurological ailments and had travelled from a remote area to Bhubaneswar to meet and seek assistance from the Chief Minister.

Majhi later heard the grievances of all other registered applicants inside the grievance cell. According to official data, out of 14,054 grievances received during the last 16 public grievance hearings, 13,169 have been resolved, registering a 94 per cent disposal rate, while the remaining cases are under process.

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, the Chief Minister said grievance redressal is among the most important programmes of his government.

Majhi also noted that special emphasis has been laid on grievance resolution under the 15-point directive issued to make the administration more people-oriented. Regular grievance hearings at the state level, he said, have strengthened the system at district levels as well, with Collectors and Superintendents of Police now holding hearings regularly.

The programme was attended by Ministers Prithiviraj Harichandan, Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Nityananda Gond and Rabinarayan Naik, along with senior officials from various departments.

