Odisha CM orders round-the-clock checks to curb hoarding, black marketing

Bhubaneswar, March 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed district collectors across Odisha to keep enforcement squads on a 24-hour action mode and regularly monitor market conditions to curb black marketing, illegal hoarding, and price rise.

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In view of the prevailing situation in West Asia, CM Majhi also reviewed the supply of essential commodities in the state during a high-level virtual meeting with district collectors.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Majhi reviewed the steps taken at the district level to address the evolving situation.

He instructed collectors to closely monitor market conditions, curb black marketing and hoarding, and take strict action against unscrupulous traders.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that all essential commodities are adequately available in the state.

He said the government is ensuring that the supply chain remains well-streamlined and advised the public not to panic. CM Majhi further instructed collectors to regularly disseminate information regarding the availability of essential commodities to reassure the public.

Referring to the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27, the Chief Minister said that the PM had advised all Chief Ministers to work in the spirit of “Team India”.

He emphasised that in the current situation, it is crucial for all stakeholders to work in a coordinated manner with a sense of team spirit.

The Chief Minister also advised collectors to take strict action against individuals spreading rumours and creating panic among the public, and stressed the need to closely monitor social media.

CM Majhi noted that crisis management groups have been formed at both the state and district levels, highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential commodities.

The collectors were also instructed to regularly monitor the availability of petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers, and other essential commodities in their districts. The Chief Minister also called for sustained awareness campaigns to prevent panic among the public.

Principal Secretary of the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department Sanjay Kumar Singh presented details of the measures being taken by the state government. District collectors also briefed the Chief Minister on the steps being taken in their respective areas.

--IANS

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