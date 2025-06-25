Odisha CM Mohan Majhi terms Emergency 'darkest chapter' of Indian history

Bhubaneswar, June 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday called the Emergency period (1975-77) as the darkest chapter in the history of Independent India.

CM Majhi made the statement while attending a special event, ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas’, held at the Railway Auditorium here on Wednesday, marking the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in India on June 25, 1975.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that none can forget the suppression of civil liberties and the crackdown on the media during the Emergency period.

He further stated that 'this day is observed to raise widespread awareness against dictatorial rule that plagued our nation during that time'.

Majhi added that the Central government has decided to hold a year-long nationwide campaign to let the memories of this darkest chapter reach the new generations. This campaign will conclude on June 25, 2026.

Recalling the Emergency, the Chief Minister highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (then Jan Sangh's) unwavering fight to protect the Constitution and the fundamental rights of citizens.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani among several other veteran political leaders of the country were imprisoned. Such was the prosecution that, People had only two options, either go to jail or to shut down their newspapers, if they opposed the government. Many didn’t want to shut down their newspapers while those, who refused to bow down, were compelled to go to jail,” noted Majhi.

“Around 10,000 journalists were jailed. Even in our Odisha, prominent leaders like Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, Biju Patnaik, and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan were arrested. Several of our Loktantra Senanis (Democratic Soldiers) present here today know the torture inflicted on them in the jails and how they were detained unlawfully for months without trial misusing the MISA,” he further added.

CM Majhi honoured 108 'democracy defenders' present at the ceremony and expressed his government’s commitment to recognising their sacrifice.

“After coming to power, we decided to honour the democracy defenders with monthly pensions of Rs 20,000 and healthcare facilities. So far, pensions have been approved for 56 persons, and the process is ongoing for the rest,” he said, assuring timely disbursal.

He affirmed that just like freedom fighters, the Loktantra Senanis will be offered due respect and recognition for upholding constitutional values during turbulent times.

--IANS

gyan/pgh