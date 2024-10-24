Odisha CM Majhi chairs meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Dana in Bhubaneswar

Khordha (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for severe Cyclone Dana at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Suresh Pujari was also present at the meeting.

Odisha Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said that everyone is on alert in the areas where the cyclone is expected to make landfall.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Minister Mahapatra said, "All the ministers have been given responsibilities to look after the affected areas. One IAS officer to each district has also been deployed... All are alert in those places where the cyclone is expected to make landfall. Officers are working sincerely, our party workers are also working."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "The severe cyclonic storm DANA (pronounced as Dana) is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph."

Evacuation started earlier today for people living in Dhamara and Bhadrak in Odisha, with people being brought to the cyclone shelter, according to officials.

Additionally, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in both Odisha and West Bengal have been placed on standby.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in anticipation of the severe impact of Cyclone Dana along the coast of Odisha and West Bengal, according to officials.

Eastern Naval Command, in coordination with Naval Officers-in-Charge (NOIC) in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, has activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism. The command is working closely with units such as the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the State administration, Indian Navy said. (ANI)

