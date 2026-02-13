Odisha CM launches ‘Shree Jagannath Darshan’ scheme for elderly pilgrims

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday launched the ‘Shree Jagannath Darshan’ scheme, offering free travel, accommodation, and other amenities to elderly citizens to undertake a pilgrimage to the 12th-century Jagannath Temple and have darshan of the holy triad.

CM Majhi launched the scheme during a special programme in Nabarangpur district of the state.​

The scheme was inaugurated simultaneously during special events in Bhadrak, Baripada, Sambalpur, and Berhampur. Around 500 devotees from five districts, accompanied by escort officers, started their journey to Puri.​

As per an official statement, the state government aims to facilitate darshan of the holy triad for 5,000 beneficiaries this year, and over the next four years, more than one lakh eligible beneficiaries will be enabled to visit the 12th-century shrine to have a darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Senior citizens from economically weaker sections aged 60 to 75, as well as widows aged up to 75, are included in the scheme. Beneficiaries are being provided travel in AC buses, accommodation at Puri Brundabati Nivas, and intake of Mahaprasad (the sacred food offering to Lord Jagannath).

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi stated that there shouldn’t be any barriers for the darshan of Lord Jagannath, the lord of the whole universe.​

“With the vision that every Odia should, at least once in their lifetime, have the opportunity to seek the Lord’s blessings with dignity, our government has launched the ‘Shree Jagannath Darshan’ scheme,” said Majhi.​

The Chief Minister further said that the day every poor person will have the darshan of Lord Jagannath without any obstacles and tears will roll down with a wave of spiritual exhilaration, that day his tenure as the Chief Minister would be meaningful, and the satisfaction of that devotee would be the greatest reward for him.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited medical college in Nabarangpur district.​

The medical college and hospital, to be established at Patalguda in Nabarangpur, spanning more than 50 acres, will have 100 MBBS seats and 420 beds. Majhi said that after the establishment of this medical college, residents of the district will no longer need to travel outside for advanced medical treatment, as modern healthcare facilities will be available within the district.

The Chief Minister stated that within just 20 months of coming to power, three new medical colleges have become operational in Jajpur, Kandhamal, and Talcher. In addition, four more medical colleges had been promised.​

The process for establishing the medical college in Nabarangpur has begun. Soon, medical colleges will also be established in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Bhadrak districts.

On this occasion, Majhi launched 177 developmental projects worth over Rs 446 crore for Nabarangpur district. These include the inauguration of 112 projects worth Rs 68 crore and the foundation laying of 65 projects worth Rs 378 crore. Projects related to education, healthcare, roads, bridges, hostels, forest protection committees, and anganwadi centres will further accelerate the district’s development.

