Odisha CM launches Rs 275 crore projects in Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar, June 2 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 13 developmental projects worth around Rs 275 crore at Balia Pada in Bhadrak district.

Among the 13 initiatives, nine were inaugurated while foundation stones were laid for four new projects.

During the event, the Chief Minister made several major announcements for Bhadrak, including the establishment of a government university and the much-anticipated medical college, for which the foundation stone will be laid soon.

Highlighting industrial development in the district, Majhi announced that Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will invest Rs 4,377 crore to set up a Technical Textile Complex in Bhadrak.

Additionally, MCPI Private Limited will establish an HMLS polyester manufacturing unit with an investment of around Rs 2,224 crore.

He also announced the beautification of all martyr memorial sites in Bhadrak, adding cultural and heritage significance to the region.

"Since our government came to power, we have fast-tracked Bhadrak's development, a land known for revolutionaries. We are committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people without wasting a single moment," he said during his address.

He also highlighted major decisions taken by the state government in the last 12 months, which include the launching of Subhadra Yojana, providing farmers Rs 800 more per quintal of paddy, opening all four gates of the Jagannath Temple, and allocation of Rs 500 crore corpus fund for rituals and services at the Jagannath Temple.

The Chief Minister announced that a detailed report on the government's one-year achievements will be presented to the public on June 12.

Speaking on the state’s development vision, Majhi said, “Livelihood and employment are vital for growth. We are continuously working to improve citizens' financial well-being through agriculture, allied activities, and industrial development.”

He criticised the previous government for spending 24 years "only painting pictures of development" under the guise of providing world-class education and healthcare, without delivering concrete outcomes.

“True development has just begun,” he asserted.

“In the next few years, Odisha’s primary education landscape will be completely transformed—not with flashy slogans, but with real outcomes,” he said, targeting the earlier regime’s 5T (Technology, Teamwork, Transparency, Time, and Transformation) campaign.

Highlighting the government’s industrial momentum, he said, “In just 120 days, under the 'Utkarsa Odisha' initiative, projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore have been launched. On May 22 alone, 10 projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore received approvals. This marks the beginning of an industrial revolution in Odisha, with every district, including Bhadrak, being part of this transformative journey.”

