Odisha CM launches Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaha Yojana ​

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the flagship “Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaha Yojana”, saying that the scheme is not just a normal public welfare scheme but a unique attempt by the state government to strengthen the social security of people.​

The scheme was launched during a special event at the famous Maa Tara Tarini temple premises in Ganjam, where 201 couples tied the knot in a group marriage function. CM Majhi personally participated in the function, performed the 'Kanyadan' ritual himself and blessed the newly married couples.​

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Our aim is to build an Odisha where no girl is forced to get married before reaching the legal age of marriage due to financial hardships or social pressure. This scheme will also convey a new message to society that the daughters are not a burden on their parents; they are a blessing from God.”​

It is pertinent to mention that, under the scheme, brides must be between 18 and 35 years of age and bridegrooms between 21 and 35 years. Only permanent residents of Odisha are eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme.​

The state government is providing financial assistance of Rs 60,000 to eligible brides. Of this amount, Rs 45,000 will be directly transferred to the bride’s bank account, while the remaining Rs 15,000 will be spent on marriage-related expenses.​

The scheme aims to provide strong financial assistance to economically disadvantaged families, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, so that the marriage of daughters does not become a financial burden for parents.​

CM Majhi stated on the occasion that the scheme will primarily ease the financial burden related to marriage for financially weaker families. It will also significantly help in ensuring the dignity and social security of women, encouraging widow remarriage, and eradicating the dowry system.​

He further added that this flagship welfare scheme will be implemented across all districts of the state during the 2025–26 to 2029–30 financial years, with a budgetary allocation of over Rs 59 crore.​

“Development is not just about skyscrapers, roads, or industries. True development lies in ensuring the safety of the mothers and sisters of the state and in building a bright future for them. In a ‘Samruddha Odish’ or a prosperous Odisha, every girl should be educated, every woman should be safe, and every family should live with dignity. In the days ahead, the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ and the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaha Yojan’ will certainly help in providing all-around security and self-respect to the women of the state,” emphasised CM Majhi.​

--IANS

gyan/dan