Odisha CM launches development projects worth Rs 205 crore in Deogarh, inaugurates hospital

Bhubaneswar, June 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 15 development projects related to the health and education sectors worth nearly Rs 205 crore in Deogarh district on Tuesday.

Among the key highlights was the inauguration of a newly constructed 300-bed district hospital, marking a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The projects include 11 healthcare-related initiatives and four aimed at improving the educational infrastructure in the district.

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister declared financial assistance worth Rs 41.17 crore for Kendu leaf pluckers and binders across the state. Approximately nine lakh seasonal workers are expected to benefit from the financial aid.

Each kendu leaf plucker will receive Rs 160 for slippers, Rs 200 for leaf-carrying cloth, and Rs 100 for caps.

Binders will be provided with mosquito nets and blankets worth Rs 700 per person.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi emphasised that Deogarh has immense potential for development and the government is committed to integrating the district into Odisha’s mainstream growth.

"Our primary goal is to transform Deogarh into a leading and developed district," he said.

Highlighting the government's focus on balanced regional development, he stated, “Since assuming office, we’ve prioritised equitable growth across all 30 districts. Our mission is to ensure that even the most marginalised citizens have access to basic amenities.”

He reiterated the state’s commitment to inclusive development by investing in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, industry, investment, and employment generation.

“Only through holistic development can we achieve a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047,” he noted.

“Our government is swiftly implementing schemes to ensure that every citizen in Deogarh has access to clean drinking water, electricity, quality education, healthcare, and road connectivity,” the CM added.

Reflecting on the government’s performance in its first year, he remarked, “With just nine days left to complete one year in office, we’ve already launched numerous welfare and development initiatives for people at the grassroots.”

The event was also attended by Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Deogarh MLA Romanch Ranjan Biswal and other dignitaries.

--IANS

gyan/dpb