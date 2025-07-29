Odisha CM lauds Centre's Aspirational Districts and Blocks programme

Bhubaneswar, July 29 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday, hailed the Aspirational Districts and Blocks programme, launched by the Union government, as a successful model for the grassroots development of the state, government officials said.

While inaugurating the week-long Aspirational Haat Campaign during the state-level Sampurnata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh held at the State Convention Centre here, CM Majhi said that this programme achieves the goals and expectations of the aspirational districts in Odisha.

The campaign aims to promote local products from aspirational districts and blocks under the brand 'Aakanksha', enabling their availability on digital e-marketplaces.

The CM noted that the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme ensures improved delivery of public services and inclusive growth in remote areas of the state.

Highlighting the importance of remote regions, he said that providing quality connectivity and transportation to such areas remains a top priority.

"The aspirations of people from aspirational regions will now be fulfilled," said CM Majhi, noting that the convergence of state and central schemes, collaboration between multiple stakeholders, and healthy competition among districts have helped transform development efforts on the ground.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the importance of 'Vocal for Local', stating that the 'Aakanksha' brand was launched in 2024 to give local producers market access and recognition.

The newly launched Aspirational Haat Campaign will further amplify this initiative by connecting products from remote regions -- such as those made by self-help groups, artisans, farmers, and weavers -- to consumers through digital platforms, ensuring fair pricing and wider reach.

As part of the ceremony, the Chief Minister felicitated the best-performing aspirational districts and blocks in the state.

The awards were presented based on performance indicators in health and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, and skill development.

Congratulating the award-winning teams, CM Majhi remarked, "It is a matter of pride that all our aspirational districts have consistently ranked among top performers in various domains. Ten districts together have earned performance-based incentives totaling Rs 165 crore."

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), launched nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, and the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), introduced in January 2023, have both seen notable success in Odisha.

The state currently has 10 aspirational districts under ADP and 29 blocks in 16 districts under ABP.

--IANS

gyan/khz