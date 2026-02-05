Odisha CM holds pre-Budget consultations, promises 2026-27 as a ‘People’s Budget’

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held consultations on Thursday with experts from diverse fields, civil society representatives, and key stakeholders to gather suggestions and perspectives on the upcoming 2026-27 annual budget.

Following the meeting, Majhi stated that, based on the views received from all stakeholders and keeping in mind the interests of the people of Odisha, his government will prepare the 2026–27 budget as a truly ‘People’s Budget’.

“Our government is a people’s government. The voice of the people is the voice of God for us. Therefore, the process of preparing the government’s budget has now moved out of the Secretariat and reached the people. After inviting valuable suggestions from the general public and conducting due examination and analysis, these inputs are being incorporated into the budget. Keeping all this in view, this budget will be a people’s budget in the true sense,” said CM Majhi.

He further added that the recently launched Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaha Yojana was formulated based on public opinion.

The Chief Minister informed that the upcoming initiatives, such as the Shri Jagannath Darshan Programme and the Cuttack–Bhubaneswar–Paradeep–Puri Economic Corridor plan, have also emerged out of the feedback received from the public.

CM Majhi said that his government is making necessary changes in the policies, schemes, and programmes based on public opinion.

Therefore, the Chief Minister also appealed to people from all sections of society to share their thoughtful suggestions and advice on various government programmes, schemes, and announcements.

He further noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha has witnessed significant industrialisation, employment generation, and economic growth.

The people-centric initiatives of the Central Government and the measures being taken by the state government for women and farmers have energised the rural economy of the state.

The Chief Minister noted several important initiatives have also been announced for Odisha in the Union Budget 2026–27. The state government has been receiving a large number of prudent suggestions through the web portal, email, SMS, and WhatsApp for the preparation of the 2026–27 budget.

Majhi said that in a people’s government, public opinion will be given due importance, and schemes will be designed in line with the needs of the people.

The Chief Minister directed at the meeting that all the constructive suggestions received during the deliberations should be duly recorded by the concerned departments and examined carefully for consideration.

