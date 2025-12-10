Odisha CM hints at expansion plan for Barabati Stadium

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has hinted that a proposal for a major expansion of Barabati Stadium's capacity in Cuttack is currently under the state government's consideration.

While speaking to media persons, CM Majhi also informed that a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the state government by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

"Our government has considered this matter. A proposal has been received from the OCA and the people about the expansion and modernisation of the Barabati Stadium. The state government will decide in this regard very soon," said the Chief Minister.

He also thanked the officials of the OCA, the district administration, police, and concerned departments of the state government for the smooth and hassle-free organisation of the cricket match. It is pertinent to mention that the historic Barabati Stadium located in Cuttack city has a seating capacity of 45,000 spectators.

On Tuesday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya's performance and cumulative efforts by the bowlers handed India a 101-run victory in the first T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium. Following the emphatic win, CM Majhi also congratulated Team India, saying that Barabati Stadium came alive with thrilling cricketing moments.

Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote, "The Barabati Stadium came alive tonight with the kind of cricket that makes the whole country cheer. Congratulations to Team India on a brilliant victory over South Africa. The passion and sportsmanship on display were truly inspiring. For decades, Barabati has been a stage for unforgettable cricketing moments. Watching the stadium roar again tonight felt like reliving that glorious heritage."

"A special word of appreciation for the arrangements that made this event smooth and memorable. The coordinated efforts of the administration, sports bodies and volunteers ensured a wonderful experience for everyone in attendance. A proud moment for Odisha and a proud moment for India. Well done, Team India," he further added.

--IANS

gyan/svn