Odisha CM directs strict vigilance for smooth conduct of Ram Navami festival

Bhubaneswar, March 24 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday issued firm instructions to the police administration to maintain law and order across the state during the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations on March 27.

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Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for strict vigilance and effective management to ensure peaceful observance of the festival throughout Odisha. It may be noted that in 2025, the festival was conducted peacefully due to extensive precautionary measures taken by the police.

The Chief Minister directed officials to replicate similar arrangements this year, including adequate deployment of police forces and proper coordination.

Highlighting the significance of Ram Navami, Majhi said the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated across the country with great devotion and reverence. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the police administration to ensure that devotees in Odisha can celebrate the festival peacefully and without any fear or inconvenience.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of the smooth conduct of processions and the overall maintenance of public order during the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Advisor to the Chief Minister Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hemant Sharma, Director General of Police Y B Khurania, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, Intelligence Director R P Koche, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Dev Datta Singh, among others.

Notably, Ram Navami is celebrated extensively across every nook and corner of Odisha, with devotees taking part in religious rituals, prayers, and cultural programs.

On this occasion, several Hindu organisations also organise large processions through towns and villages, often accompanied by music, chanting, and community gatherings, reflecting deep faith and devotion.

Due to extensive security arrangements by the Odisha Police at sensitive places, no major communal disturbances have been reported during the last couple of years.

--IANS

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