Odisha CM declares financial compensation for victim’s family in hit-and-run case

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for family members of the mother-daughter duo who died in an unfortunate hit-and-run accident at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar on August 9.

The financial compensation will be paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The deceased, identified as Rebati Raul and her eight-year-old minor daughter Jagruti Raul, were residents of the Jankia area in Khordha district.

CM Majhi also expressed deep grief and extended his condolences to the family members over the death of the mother and daughter in the road mishap. As per reports, Rebati, along with her son and her eight-year-old daughter Jagruti, was returning from her brother’s house after celebrating the Rakhi Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) when a speeding Thar vehicle hit the trio at Patrapada on Saturday afternoon.

The daughter died on the spot, while Rebati succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on Monday. The locals present at the accident spot claimed that the driver of the Thar vehicle involved in the accident was engaged in a race competition with another black colour Scorpio when the accident took place.

The locals have also staged protests by blocking roads at Patrapada on Sunday and Monday, seeking action against the owner and driver of the four-wheeler for reckless driving.

However, the police are still groping in the dark and have yet to arrest the accused driver, who is still at large. The Police have seized the Thar vehicle following the hit-and-run incident.

Senior Police officials, on the other hand, have assured the irate locals that the driver has been identified and efforts are on to nab him soon.

In another incident, CM Mohan Majhi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Dipu Yadav, a student of Budharaja Upper Primary School in Sambalpur district, who died in an unfortunate accident here on Monday afternoon.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the deceased student’s next of kin.

