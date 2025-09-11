Odisha CM approves Mahanadi riverfront development project

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Thursday, approved the much-awaited Mahanadi River Front Development project, government officials said.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, the project will be implemented during the next three years between financial years 2025-26 to 2027-28.

The Odisha Water Resources department will spend Rs 240 crore out of the state exchequer on the ambitious project during the next three financial years.

While approving the project on Thursday, CM Majhi said, "Mahanadi River is the lifeline of Odisha. Several important locations along the Mahanadi River will be developed into key environmental, cultural, and spiritual tourism centres. These tourist centres will play a major role in the economic progress of the state."

The state government claimed that the main objectives of this project are to provide social and cultural amenities to cities along the riverbanks; develop infrastructure for water sports, entertainment parks, science parks, and herbal gardens with the cooperation of private players; control riverbank erosion and manage river structures; keep the river water clean by diverting sewage discharge routes; ensure the supply of drinking water to nearby areas during periods of water scarcity through water conservation; and rejuvenate surrounding areas through the sustainable development of local resources.

The state government also told that under this project, riverfront development will be carried out at two locations -- from Mandalia to Chaurapur in Sambalpur and Kuakhai and Kushabhadra rivers near Pandara in Bhubaneswar.

The government will develop parking areas, jogging parks, selfie points, landscaped parks, open gyms, upgraded bathing ghats, ritual ghats, themed plazas, shopping complexes, public toilets, and improved river ghats on the first stretch from Mandalia to Chaurapur in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 160 crore.

Similarly, strengthening of ghats with safety measures, scenic viewpoints with a ring road, floating jetties, lock gates, bridges, cafeterias, parking facilities, toilets, and internal walkways along the riverfront will be developed with an investment of Rs 80 crore by the state government.

