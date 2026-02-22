Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of five cops killed in road accident

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of five police personnel who were killed in a road accident in Jharsuguda district earlier in the day.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the financial assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the next of kin of the deceased personnel.

“The tragic road accident in Jharsuguda, which claimed the lives of five on-duty police personnel, is deeply saddening. The Chief Minister has expressed profound grief over the incident and announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of the deceased,” the CMO said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 49 near Katapali, close to Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station, when an iron ore-laden trailer truck collided head-on with a Bolero vehicle carrying police personnel.

Five personnel died on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries. The injured were initially taken to nearby medical facilities, with two later shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh district and another referred to a medical facility in Burla, Sambalpur, for advanced treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Kashiram Bhoi (APR), Niranjan Kujur (Drill Sub-Inspector), Debadatta Sa (APR), Lingaraj Dhurua (APR Havildar), and Bhaktabandhu Mirdha (Home Guard).

Police sources said the personnel were returning after completing night duty in the Rengali area when the accident occurred.

Police have detained the driver of the truck involved in the accident and seized the vehicle. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.

Chief Minister Majhi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences over the deaths of the police personnel.

Meanwhile, local residents raised concerns over road safety on the highway and reiterated long-standing demands for its expansion.

Residents said the highway witnesses heavy traffic movement daily and urged authorities to expedite widening and safety improvement measures to prevent further accidents.

