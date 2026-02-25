Odisha CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for kin of hoarding collapse victims

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of two persons who died after an advertising hoarding collapsed on them in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of Tuna Gouda and Sachidananda Pradhan, who were killed after a hoarding collapsed on them in the Aiginia area of the city.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the families of the deceased.

As per reports, a Nor'wester brought a sudden change in weather conditions, accompanied by intense winds and heavy rainfall, which caused widespread disruption in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

Due to strong winds, a large advertising hoarding installed near the Aiginia Durga Mandap collapsed suddenly, killing two persons and damaging several nearby shops.

Local residents present at the spot rescued the victims trapped under the hoarding and rushed them to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

On being informed, police and fire services personnel reached the spot and cleared the road that had been blocked due to the collapsed hoarding.

Meanwhile, family members and relatives of the deceased staged a protest on Wednesday by blocking the National Highway at Aiginia, expressing anger over the incident and demanding justice.

The protest disrupted normal traffic movement and caused inconvenience to commuters travelling along the busy route.

The blockade was later lifted after senior police officials and local administration representatives reached the spot and held discussions with the aggrieved families.

The authorities assured the families of all necessary assistance and administrative support.

Following these assurances, the protesting families agreed to withdraw the blockade, restoring normal traffic movement in the area.

