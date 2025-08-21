Odisha: CBI nabs MCL manager, aide in Rs 20,000 bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Sub-area Manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Rampur in Jharsuguda district, Odisha, along with a private individual, in connection with a bribery case involving a departmental enquiry, officials said on Thursday.

According to the agency, the accused official, posted at the Hirakud Bundia Mines under Rampur Sub-area, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant through the private person for extending assistance in a pending departmental enquiry.

After negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 20,000 as the first instalment. Acting on the complaint, the CBI registered a case on August 20 and swiftly laid a trap. During the operation, the private person was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant on behalf of the MCL manager.

Shortly afterwards, the Sub-area Manager was also apprehended when he received the same amount from his associate.

The Jharsuguda-based Mahanadi Coalfields Limited is one of the largest coal-producing subsidiaries of Coal India Limited. Officials said the action reflects the agency’s continued focus on tackling corruption in the public sector, particularly in sensitive areas such as mining, where discretionary powers are often misused.

Jharsuguda and adjoining areas have witnessed several corruption-related cases in recent years linked to mining and coal transportation. The arrest of a serving Sub-area Manager is a significant development as the department has been facing internal scrutiny over transparency and accountability.

The CBI has appealed to citizens to come forward against corruption and assured anonymity to whistleblowers under the provisions of the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Both accused have now been arrested and are being questioned. Further investigation is underway, the CBI said in its press statement.

