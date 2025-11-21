Odisha Cabinet aprroves Global Capabilities Centre Policy 2025

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (IANS) The state government approved the Odisha Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) Policy, 2025, during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Friday.

The policy aims to attract leading multinational corporations (MNCs) to establish and expand their GCCs in Odisha by offering a robust ecosystem of world-class infrastructure, skilled talent, and progressive incentives.

Speaking to media persons following the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Friday said that there is currently a global trend of MNCs relocating their R&D, software development and designing facilities to developing countries like India to leverage cost advantages and regional talent.

He further stated that currently, around 1800 GCCs are established and 21 lakh persons have been employed in India.

Meanwhile, seven states have already formed a special GCC policy. Ahuja further said that with the approval of the state cabinet, Odisha became the eighth state to formulate a dedicated policy for the establishment of GCCs.

“Aligned with the State's long-term development roadmap under Viksit Odisha 2036 and 2047, the policy envisions facilitating 1,000 crore + investment establishing at least 5 state-of-the-art GCC hubs, starting Bhubaneswar, Cuttack-Puri-Paradip and Bargarh-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur economic regions, and generating over 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the State,” informed the state government in an official statement.

The policy, a top-up to the recently announced Odisha IT Policy 2025, allows eligible GCC units to avail benefits related to land rates, lease rentals, human capital upskilling, power tariffs, interest subsidies, marketing, SGST reimbursement, R&D, and PF/ESI contributions as per the newly unveiled Odisha IT Policy 2025.

“In addition, the GCC Policy introduces exclusive incentives tailored to the sector's needs, including capital and infrastructure support, relocation assistance for domestic and international firms, co-working space rental subsidies, internship and recruitment support, and customised packages for mega GCCS,” the government further added.

A Policy Advocacy & Vision Group (PAVG) comprising experts from academia, industry, and policy will guide implementation, while the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) will act as the Nodal Agency.

The state Electronics & Information Technology (E&IT) Department will periodically review progress and make policy refinements to maintain Odisha's competitive edge.

The Odisha cabinet on Friday approved 12 key proposals moved by nine departments during its meeting.

