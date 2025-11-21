Odisha Cabinet approves OUSSSC to streamline uniformed services recruitment

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved several key proposals, including the establishment of Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) to ensure timely, transparent, efficient, and merit-based recruitment across all uniformed services in the state.

The state government approved proposals during a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Friday.

In a major development, the recruitment for different ranks in the Odisha Police and other uniformed services is presently carried out by separate departmental boards, leading to significant delays and irregularities in the examination process.

So, it has been proposed to constitute a dedicated recruiting agency namely the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) under the administrative control of General Administration and Public Grievance Department in order to streamline the recruitment process for the selection of officers and personnel of different ranks in the Odisha Police and other uniformed services under Home Department, Excise Department, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, and Commerce and Transport Department.

"The main objective of creating this Commission is to ensure timely transparent, efficient, and merit-based recruitment across all uniformed services in Odisha through a standardised, technology-driven and accountable process. Therefore, it has been approved to frame Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission Rules, 2025," said the state government in a press note on Friday.

It is worth noting that major irregularities were recently uncovered in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, triggering a discussion for the establishment of a separate board for the timely and transparent process of recruitment of staff to various uniformed services.

Similarly, the state Cabinet has also given its nod to adopt the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 (No. 5 of 2024), enacted by the Parliament of India under Article 252 of the Constitution.

The government claimed that this decision reflects the state's proactive approach to streamline regulatory frameworks while ensuring robust environmental protection.

"The adoption of the Amendment Act highlights Odisha's dedication for creating a business-friendly environment while maintaining high standards of environmental protection. This initiative will enable the State to strike a balance between economic development and ecological sustainability," noted the government.

The Odisha Cabinet has approved 12 key proposals moved by nine departments during its meeting on Friday.

--IANS

gyan/pgh