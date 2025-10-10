Odisha Cabinet approves Jan Vishwas Ordinance 2025 to decriminalize minor regulatory offences

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved several key proposals, including the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, which aims to decriminalise minor regulatory offences and streamline compliance across 16 state Acts.

The state cabinet during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday gave its nod to 15 proposals of ten departments. In a major step toward trust-based governance, the Government of Odisha has approved the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, aimed at decriminalizing minor regulatory offences and streamlining compliance across 16 state Acts.

"The Government of Odisha (GoO) today announced the approval of the Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, a landmark legal reform to decriminalise minor and procedural regulatory offences, rationalise penalties, and eliminate redundant compliance burdens from selected State legislation," said the state government in a press statement on Friday.

The ordinance aligns with the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023 of the Government of India, which advocates replacing criminal penalties for non-serious defaults with proportionate civil sanctions.

Odisha’s reform initiative involved nine departments and a comprehensive review of outdated 16 state acts. The key highlights the ordinance replaces imprisonment and criminal fines for minor offences with graded civil penalties.

It ensured faster Resolution with authorised officials adjudicating enquiries and appeals, reducing litigation costs and delays. The ordinance covers laws related to governing municipal governance, gambling, labour welfare, fire safety, excise, electricity duty, and cooperative societies, among others.

The acts under reform following the approval of the ordinance includes, Odisha Nurses and Midwives Registration Act, 1938, Odisha Municipal Act, 1950, Odisha Prevention of Gambling Act, 1955, Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1956, Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust Act, 1956, Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, etc.

“Together, these reforms enhance the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living (EoL), strengthening investor confidence and positioning Odisha as a more accessible, citizen-centric, and growth-oriented State.As Odisha advances toward its goal of Viksit Odisha, this ordinance exemplifies how good governance, citizen-friendly law, and investor confidence can go hand in hand — supporting economic growth, social welfare, and sustainable development,” the state govt further added.

