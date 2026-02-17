Odisha Budget session begins with Governor outlining development roadmap

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (IANS) The crucial budget session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on Tuesday, with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati delivering his customary address and calling upon the members to discharge their solemn responsibilities with dedication and work in unison to ensure inclusive growth.

Kambhampati, who began his address with an invocation of Jai Jagannath, paid tribute to departed members of the House, and late Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare, former Governor of Odisha, and Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari, etc. He said that the state government aspires to create a Viksit Odisha by 2036, the centenary of the state’s formation.

Accordingly, providing employment to youth, continuous assistance to farmers, women’s empowerment, upholding constitutional rights, ensuring the safety of Dalits and Adivasis, allocating land to the landless, extending support to farm labourers, and freeing Dalits, minorities, and the poor from the clutches of unjust laws will be among the state government’s priorities.

“In line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, my Government recognises the importance of a Viksit Odisha, which can turn itself into the growth engine, propelling the nation’s progress in the Amrit Kal,” said Kambhampati.

The Governor also highlighted several welfare and developmental initiatives undertaken by the state government to achieve its goals in agriculture, industry, education, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and the IT and ITES sectors.

He said that the government intends to transform the agriculture sector in Odisha by introducing Samrudh Krushak Niti, under which paddy will be procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal, with payment made within 48 hours via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), focusing on value chains, farm mechanisation, and post-harvest infrastructure. He added that mandis will be upgraded with granaries, farmers' rest sheds, and warehouses, and will be connected to e-NAM.

The Governor stated that PM-KUSUM will be fully implemented to empower farmers with renewable energy solutions for micro-irrigation. Kambhampati further underscored that his government will focus on labour-intensive and futuristic sectors such as textiles, information technology, electronics, chemicals, petrochemicals, tourism, and food processing.

“To transform Odisha into a dynamic manufacturing hub, my Government will focus on the automobile, EV, semiconductor, and IT/ITES industries through the 'Make in Odisha' initiative. This initiative aims to create over 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029, spurring economic growth and employment in the State. My Government will facilitate entrepreneurial initiatives among SC and ST youths,” added Governor Kambhampati.

He said the government also aims to create 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis in Odisha by 2027 by establishing industrial clusters for SHGs and providing facility management for product marketing and promotion. Kambhampati noted that the state government has set a goal of substantially reducing malnutrition by 2027 and eradicating the disease from Odisha by 2030.

