Odisha Budget aims to accelerate development, ensure inclusive growth: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state Budget for the 2026–27 financial year would accelerate development and fulfil the dreams, hopes, and aspirations of people across all sections of society.

Read More

Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the annual Budget in the Odisha Assembly earlier in the day and later described it as a roadmap for building a prosperous, inclusive, and future-ready state.

Interacting with mediapersons after presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister said, “This Budget is not merely an account of revenue and expenditure for the coming year; it is a firm and decisive step towards building a prosperous, strong, and inclusive Odisha.”

He said the state government had aligned its policy direction with the broader national vision for development, referring to long-term goals linked to the years 2036 and 2047.

“To realise this vision, the Budget accords priority to infrastructure development, capital investment, urban development, port-led growth, industrialisation, agriculture, and irrigation. Alongside these sectors, the government remains fully committed to the holistic development of people through education, healthcare, social security, empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women and child welfare, and efficient citizen-centric services,” Majhi said.

Highlighting key social welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said nearly six lakh eligible beneficiaries were currently deprived of pension benefits under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana (MBPY) and the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), which together cover around 57 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

He said the state government had decided to ensure saturation coverage under the Madhubabu Pension Yojana and would bring all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

“This is an injustice to elderly and vulnerable citizens. Our government has decided to include all eligible beneficiaries under the pension scheme and ensure that those who were left out receive their entitled benefits,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted a new initiative titled ‘DALKHAI’ (Dignified Access to Livelihood, Knowledge, Health and Allied Infrastructure), aimed at eliminating the bonded labour system, locally referred to as ‘dadan’, by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities through coordinated efforts among multiple government departments.

He further announced the launch of a new women empowerment initiative, the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana’, under which a financial savings instrument of Rs 20,000 will be created in the name of a girl child born into an economically weaker family. The scheme provides for financial assistance of up to Rs 1.01 lakh upon completion of her graduation, subject to eligibility conditions.

In addition, Majhi highlighted several other key proposals included in the Budget, such as the establishment of a Tourism Land Bank, launch of a State Artificial Intelligence Mission, and plans to set up four new universities, three Ayurvedic medical colleges, and one Homoeopathic medical college in Odisha.

The Chief Minister said the Budget reflects the state government’s commitment to balanced regional development, social inclusion, and long-term economic growth.

--IANS

gyan/pgh