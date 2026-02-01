Odisha BJP president welcomes Union Budget, calls it inclusive and growth-oriented

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (IANS) Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget, describing it as “inclusive, growth-oriented, and beneficial for all sections of society,” while giving it a perfect rating of 10 out of 10.

Speaking to media persons, Samal said the Budget has been crafted keeping in mind the welfare of all 140 crore Indians, with Odisha expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries.

He highlighted the government’s focus on infrastructure development, connectivity, water resources, and industrial growth, which he said would play a crucial role in job creation and long-term economic expansion.

The BJP Odisha chief stated that this budget includes several transformative measures and new schemes aimed at achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“From Ayurveda to AI technologies, the budget prioritises innovation and modernisation. Over the past 12 years, under the visionary policies of Prime Minister Modi, India’s growth has continued steadily even amid global economic uncertainty. The budget provides a roadmap for building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, and is also capable of fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of society,” said Samal.

He further asserted that priority has been given in the Union Budget 2026-27 for the building of a Viksit Odisha. Under the national waterways program, 20 new waterways will be constructed in the next five years, beginning in Odisha. National Waterways will connect mineral-rich areas such as Talcher and Angul with industrial centres like Kalinga Nagar to the Paradeep port, bringing revolutionary change to the state’s industrial sector in the coming years.

“A Rare Earth Corridor has also been announced in Odisha, which will boost production and create more employment opportunities in the state. Several fishery development centres will also be upgraded, promoting environmental conservation and eco-tourism,” added Samal.

He noted that the establishment of the National Institute of Design in eastern India will further accelerate development in Odisha. The BJP Odisha chief underscored that the coastal areas will receive special support for paddy, cashew, and other cultivation, which is good news for Odisha’s farmers.

Budgetary attention has also been given to the development of Tier-II and Tier-III cities, providing opportunities for funding and economic growth for seven major cities in Odisha. Responding to criticism from opposition leaders, including former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Samal alleged that the criticism was politically motivated.

“Our government has given much of what Naveen Patnaik had demanded earlier. Now, for political reasons, he is criticising the Budget,” Samal said. Calling the Budget “forward-looking,” Samal said the provisions would strengthen Odisha’s growth potential and help the state emerge as one of the leading states in the country.

“We welcome this Budget wholeheartedly. It lays a strong foundation for employment, connectivity, and overall development,” he added.

--IANS

gyan/dan