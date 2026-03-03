Odisha: BJP names Manmohan Samal, Sujeet Kumar as RS candidates

Bhubaneswar, March 3 (IANS) The ruling BJP on Tuesday named party Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and incumbent MP Sujeet Kumar as the candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha.

Read More

Notably, with the retirement of four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha scheduled for April 2, elections are now necessary. The outgoing representatives include Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan from BJD, along with Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta of the ruling BJP.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee on Tuesday announced the names of nine candidates, including two from Odisha, for the Rajya Sabha polls in different states.

Following the announcement of his candidature, BJP Odisha president Samal thanked the party leadership at the centre and state for nominating him for the Rajya Sabha seat.

“We are committed to working in close coordination with all party teams, the Chief Minister, and senior leaders to build a ‘Samruddha Odisha,’ make Odisha the number one state in the country, and ensure the fulfillment of basic amenities for the people,” said Samal.

Similarly, senior BJP leader Sujeet Kumar thanked the people of Odisha and the party’s leadership for having faith in him.

“I would like to thank Lord Jagannath, the 4.5 crore people of Odisha, and the party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president Nitin Nabin, the party’s parliamentary board, as well as every BJP worker, for reposing faith in me,” said Kumar.

He further added that the decision of the party’s parliamentary board is a surprise for him. Kumar also noted that he will work for the development of the Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput (KBK) region, the state's tribals, and other areas.

“Over the past six years, I have consistently raised my voice in Parliament and other forums in the interest of Odisha and India. I will continue to do so with even greater intensity. I assure the people of Odisha and the country that I will discharge, with dedication, the responsibility entrusted to me by the party and live up to the faith reposed in me,” added Kumar.

The party nominated Sujeet Kumar again for the Rajya Sabha as a reward for his work in western Odisha, while BJP Odisha chief Samal, who earlier served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2000 to 2004, nominated him for his role in the BJP's win in the 2024 general elections.

--IANS

gyan/dan