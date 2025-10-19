Odisha: BJD flexes muscle in massive rally ahead of bypoll in Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday showcased its political strength with a grand roadshow in Nuapada ahead of the upcoming Assembly by-election scheduled for November 11.

Nearly 15,000 supporters joined the massive rally, turning the town into a sea of green as prominent party leaders and former ministers walked in unison alongside the party’s candidate, Snehangini Chhuria.

In a touching tribute, leaders remembered late MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia, whose passing in September 2025 created the vacancy in the constituency.

Dholakia, a four-time MLA, was first elected as an independent in 2004 before joining the BJD, representing Nuapada with distinction for over two decades.

He also served as the Minister of Planning and Convergence in the Odisha government, known widely for his grassroots connect and developmental initiatives.

On Monday, Snehangini Chhuria will officially file her nomination papers for the seat. The event is expected to be accompanied by thousands of party workers and senior BJD MLAs at the Nuapada District Collector’s office, as the final day for filing nominations approaches.

Prominent leaders such as Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Jena, Pranab Prakash Das, Pramila Mallik, Tukuni Sahu, and other heavyweight figures of the BJD attended the event, underlining party unity and strength. The rally not only honoured Dholakia’s legacy but also aimed to galvanise support for Chhuria, the two-time MLA from Attabira and former Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperation, Handloom, and Textiles.

Addressing the massive gathering, BJD leaders expressed confidence that Snehangini Chhuria would secure victory, highlighting her administrative experience and close connection with the people of western Odisha.

“The people are with BJD, and we will continue Dholakia’s vision of progress,” one senior leader declared during the rally.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia, son of the late MLA, while the Congress candidate is Ghasiram Majhi, a seasoned tribal leader. Both parties officially filed their nominations on Saturday, setting the stage for a triangular contest that is drawing statewide political attention.

The by-election in Nuapada has become a prestige battle for all major parties, as the BJD seeks to retain its traditional bastion, the BJP aims to expand its foothold, and the Congress strives for a comeback in western Odisha.

