Odisha becomes first state to introduce Automated Visitor Management at Governor’s House

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday launched the appointment automation system for Lok Bhavan, e-Lok Bhavan Odisha App, a secure web-based platform designed to streamline citizen engagement with the Governor’s Secretariat.

By launching this system, Odisha became the first state in India to introduce a fully automated appointment and visitor management system at the Governor’s House. According to an official press statement, the launch of the digital platform reflects Lok Bhavan’s continued commitment to innovation, transparency and sustainability.

“The newly launched app marks a significant step towards modern, citizen-centric governance. Until now, managing appointments, grievances and visitor access at Lok Bhavan involved extensive paperwork and often required multiple physical visits. The e-Lok Bhavan Odisha App consolidates these processes into a single, user-friendly digital interface, ensuring greater efficiency, transparency and accessibility,” reads the statement.

It further informed that the platform enables citizens to book appointments online, track their application status in real time and receive SMS and WhatsApp notifications. It also generates QR code-based e-gate passes for secure entry verification. The system is supported by centralized dashboards for officials, website integration and a 360-degree virtual tour of Lok Bhavan. Each application moves through a structured, role-based workflow, ensuring accountability and expediting decision-making.

The citizens can register using their mobile numbers, submit appointment requests and monitor approvals online. Once approved, visitors receive instant confirmation along with QR-based e-gate passes and automated reminders. After the meeting, official photographs are securely shared with visitors via WhatsApp, ensuring proper digital documentation and record-keeping.

“Leveraging technology to streamline appointments and visitor management will enhance administrative efficiency, minimize procedural delays and ensure secure and seamless interaction with the Governor’s Secretariat,” said Governor Kambhampati.

In the last one year, Lok Bhavan has undertaken several forward-looking initiatives. The campus has been transformed into a net-zero facility meeting its energy requirements through solar power, while the Governor’s official carcade has been converted to electric vehicles, reaffirming its commitment to clean energy.

