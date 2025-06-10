Odisha became a model of 'Good Governance' in country: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar, June 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that Odisha has become a model for ‘good governance’ in the country during the last 12 months.

Speaking at a press conference here on the occasion of the completion of one year in office, CM Majhi said that his government has achieved several accomplishments since assuming power on June 12 last year fulfilling almost all the major promises made to people during the polls.

“We are working hard to make Odisha a role model for all states. This hard work has gradually started yielding positive outcomes. Odisha is gradually becoming a role model for other states,” said Majhi.

CM Majhi affirmed during the press conference that in the last twelve months, his government has succeeded in fulfilling almost all the main promises made to people by the ruling BJP during the elections.

He noted that the BJP government commenced its efforts to fulfill the promises made to people at the very first Cabinet meeting immediately after taking oath on the evening of June 12, 2024.

The BJP government in its first cabinet meeting approved the Subhadra Yojana to provide financial assistance to women, Rs 800 input subsidy on paddy in addition to the MSP, opening of four gates of Jagannath Temple and creation of Rs 500 crore corpus fund for the development of the 12th century shrine.

He further added that the state government continuing these initiatives in the last 12 months has been able to fulfil almost all the major promises.

CM Majhi added that Odisha topped the country with the creation of 17 lakh Lakhpati Didis, made record allocation of Rs 37,838 crores for agriculture sector along with the implementation of the Samruddha Krushak Yojana, established Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya in the education sector and implemented the New Education Policy along with Sishu Vatika programme, introduced the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the health sector, allocated a record Rs 65,102 crore for infrastructure development, made allocation of Rs 68,881 crore for the welfare of SC/STs.

The Chief Minister asserted that these initiatives reflect the policies and intention of his government.

“Providing effective governance and waging a fight against corruption stands out as the most significant accomplishment. Today, none of the corrupt officials, from the level of a peon to an IAS officer, are safe. If you commit corruption, you have to go to jail, there is no alternative,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister stated that he recently visited all the 30 districts of the state and listened to the problems of people by personally meeting them.

He noted that the government has started the initiative to provide safe drinking water to 90 percent of the people in the state by 2026.

He also claimed that houses will be provided to five lakh people under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. CM Majhi said 28,000 youths have already been appointed this year so far while 40,000 more will get the job this year.

“By 2036, Odisha will surely secure a place among the five best states in the country and we will make Odisha a $500 billion economy by this period. Odisha will be a prosperous state by 2036, and by 2047, it will play a significant role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi,” said Majhi.

--IANS

gyan/pgh