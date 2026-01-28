Odisha Bandh by NKSS partially disrupts normal life

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (IANS) The statewide bandh called by the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Wednesday over multiple issues had a partial impact on normal life in Odisha. The outfit observed an eight-hour Odisha Bandh from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday over chaos at state-run mandis and severe mismanagement in the paddy procurement system.

Read More

Apart from this, the farmers’ organisation also protested the alleged forceful installation of electricity smart meters and the imposition of excessive penalties on vehicle owners in the name of the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition Congress, the Left parties, and other like-minded bodies extended their support to the bandh call given by the NNKS.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also welcomed the call and offered its moral support. Despite picketing at different places by members of the outfit and the Congress, commercial establishments remained open. Even in Bhubaneswar city, shops and malls functioned normally after 11 a.m.

However, most educational institutions remained closed due to the bandh call. Private buses did not operate in many places, leading to a partial disruption of public transport. In line with the organisation’s announcement, emergency and medical services continued to operate without disruption. Train services remained normal across the state.

Speaking to media persons about the impact of the bandh in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said that around 11 a.m., protesters held rallies at various locations across Bhubaneswar before converging at the Master Canteen area, where the rally was formally concluded by the police.

He said that several demonstrators, including some of the organisation’s leaders, were detained as a preventive measure and taken to the Commissionerate Police Control Office.

“More than 50 people were detained from different locations and shifted in buses to the control office to ensure that traffic and public movement were not disrupted,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, NNKS leader Akshaya Kumar accused the state government of ignoring the struggles of farmers, daily wage workers, and ordinary citizens. He alleged that despite claims of economic development, the benefits are not reaching those at the grassroots level.

“Farmers are being forced to sell their produce at Mandis with heavy losses. What should be around 40 quintals is reduced to barely 10 quintals in official calculations. They haven't been issued a token. Instead of addressing these issues, the police are being used to suppress our voices,” Kumar said.

He further alleged that heavy fines are being imposed on common people under the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate system, calling it an additional financial burden on motorists.

Targeting the power sector, he accused Tata Power of “looting consumers” through what he described as excessive and unjustified charges. He claimed that these issues have received widespread public support across Odisha.

“The government is not listening to the people. If our voices continue to be ignored, this movement will grow stronger in the coming days,” Kumar asserted.

--IANS

gyan/uk