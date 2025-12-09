Odisha Assembly’s winter session cut short; House adjourned 22 days ahead of schedule

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (IANS) The Odisha Legislative Assembly was adjourned and declared sine die on Tuesday, bringing the ongoing winter session to an end 22 days ahead of its scheduled conclusion.

The fifth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly, which commenced on November 27, was scheduled to conclude on December 31 with a total of 29 working days. The winter session of the Assembly that came to an end on Tuesday functioned for 11 working days. The House debated six adjournment motions tabled by the Opposition leaders during the session. As many as seven official bills were passed in this session.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Assembly on Monday approved the appropriation bill presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, authorising the state government to withdraw Rs 17,440 crore from its consolidated fund for the 2025 26 financial year.

CM Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, had tabled the Rs 17,440 crore supplementary budget in the House on November 27, seeking its permission to utilise the additional fund.

The House also passed an important bill substantially enhancing the salary and allowances of the Ministers, MLAs, Deputy Speaker, former MLAs and Ministers. The most landmark moment of the just concluded winter session is the historic address by President Droupadi Murmu in the House on the very first day of the session on November 27.

The president, during her address, called upon political leaders, farmers, labourers, women, bureaucrats, intellectuals, and the youths of Odisha to work together to build a prosperous State by 2036, saying this would be Odisha’s greatest contribution to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

CM Majhi hailed President Murmu's address, saying that it will forever remain etched in golden letters in the democratic chronicles of Odisha.

Apart, the members of both ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress held heated discussions over various burning issues like rising crimes against women and children, unemployment, distressed migration, irregularities in the Mandi system and farmers’ woes.

